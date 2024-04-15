'No one should be scared': PM Modi on his vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto, which aims at building a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with ANI, outlined his vision for India's development by 2047. He also addressed concerns raised by the Opposition, who suggest that the saffron party might seek to amend the Constitution if re-elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don't take decisions to scare or run over anyone, I take decisions for the wholesome development of the nation," the Prime Minister said.

Additionally, he said, “Governments always say we have done everything, I don’t believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfil the dreams of every family? That is why I say this is a trailer."

On the question of his 2047 vision, he said, “First of all, I have been the chief minister of Gujarat for a long time. And I am used to the experience. If elections are held again and again, then from my state, 30-40 senior good officers used to go as observers for election duty.”

“So they used to stay out for 40-50 days. I used to worry how will I run the government?” he asked, saying that “because in the country, such elections keep happening and my observers keep going”.

The Prime Minister said that he always thought that he wouldn't take the election period to be a “vacation”. “I give jobs to the officials in advance. I ask them to do this for the next government. So I used to plan for 100 days even at that time,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi unveils progress on 2047 Viksit Bharat project

The Prime Minister also disclosed that groundwork for the ambitious 2047 Viksit Bharat initiative has been actively underway over the past two years. Expressing his commitment to this transformative vision, the PM outlined his ambitious agenda for the initial 100 days of his forthcoming term, if elected to office.

"I have been working on 2047 for the past two years. And for that, I asked for opinions and suggestions from people across the country. I have taken suggestions from more than 1.5 million people on how they want to see India in the coming 25 years. I contacted universities, I contacted different NGOs and 15-20 lakh people gave their inputs," he said.

“Then I took the help of AI and classified it subject-wise. I made a dedicated team of officers in every department to work on this. How can it be done for the next term? For 25 years. And I sat with them and they gave presentations for two to 2.5 hours,” the Prime Minister added.

Noting that India would be celebrating 100 years of independence in 2047, PM Modi also said that everyone in the country should have a goal. During such a milestone, there’s new excitement, creation of new resolutions, he said.

“I am the head of my village, by 2047, I will do this much in my village. And inspiration should arise in the country. And the 100th anniversary of independence is a great inspiration in itself,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Congress' legacy vs BJP's performance

Taking a dig at the Opposition party, PM Modi stated that the current Lok Sabha elections present voters with a choice between a failed model of the Congress and the performance delivering model of the BJP.

"If we look at the 2024 elections, there is an opportunity before the country; there is a model of the Congress government and the BJP government. They have worked for 5-6 decades and I have only worked for 10 years. Compare these in any field. Even if there are some shortcomings, there will be no shortcomings in our efforts," the PM said.

"Secondly, in 10 years, at least two years, we lost the battle of Covid. And there were many after-effects too. Even then, today, if we compare the country in terms of speed, and scale. If we talk about all-encompassing development, on every parameter, you can see a model that yes, we will walk on this path with so much speed," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on scrapping of electoral bonds scheme



On the scrapping of electoral bonds, PM Modi said that everyone will regret the decision of the Supreme Court (SC), as the policy was providing crucial information about the trail of the money, and all the stakeholders involved in the political funding.

“There has been a discussion in our country for a long time that the play of black money in the country’s elections should ends. Money is spent in elections, nobody can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, candidates spend and money has to be taken from people. I wanted that we try something to free the elections of this black money? There was a pure thought in my mind. We were looking for a way. We found a small way, we never claimed that this was the absolute way," the Prime Minister said in the interview.

“Due to electoral bonds you were getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it or how did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they [Opposition] will think honestly, everyone will regret it,” he added.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, also referred to his government's decision to withdraw Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation as another attempt to fight the spread of 'black money' during election campaigns.

"These notes were moved in large quantities during elections, so we took this step so 'black money' ends," he told ANI, pointing out that political parties were earlier allowed cash donations up to Rs 20,000. PM Modi said he limited this to Rs 2,500 as he did not want "this cash business" to go on.

PM Modi vows to intensify development efforts

The Prime Minister further pledged to accelerate the pace and scale of development in the country to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

"In the next term, I have to increase the speed as well as the scale. That is my goal. Secondly, you will see that when the people of the country entrust the responsibility of running the country, then we should have a single-minded focus on the country, the people of the country," the PM said.

Further, slamming the Opposition, he said that in the past, the political culture was focused on making the family strong, whereas his work is aimed at making the nation strong.

"Unfortunately, the political culture of the past was on how to make the family strong, how to not let anyone take away the roots of the family. Whereas, I am working with the aim of making the country strong. And when the country is strong, everyone experiences its benefits. Where something is happening, we are working hard, we are doing it with honesty, these things have an impact. So in 2024, this election, we have taken our track record and they have brought their track record," the PM added.

PM Modi's 2019 milestones and commitments

PM Modi reiterated that in 2019, his government had achieved several notable milestones in its first 100 days, a commitment he aimed to replicate.

"Because I don't want to lose even a minute... At that time too (2019 Lok Sabha elections), I gave 100 days of work and went to the election field. And when I came back, Article 370, I did it in 100 days. With the repealing of Triple Talaq, I made my sisters free. I did it in the first 100 days. I plan ahead and put it on the basis," said PM Modi.

"Trust is a very big power. And in a country like India, I consider this trust as my responsibility. And that is why I say this again and again," he added.

The Prime Minister further said that he was only serving Mother India like a son and that was his mission.