Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.49%)
65397.79 + 321.97
Nifty (0.51%)
19441.50 + 98.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.57%)
5610.90 + 86.55
Nifty Midcap (0.83%)
39115.95 + 321.15
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
44616.85 + 121.60
Heatmap

Ashok Gehlot asks Bhupesh Baghel to give land in PEKB block in Chhattisgarh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel asking him to hand over forest land in Chhattisgarh for generating power

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)

Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday wrote a letter to Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, asking him to make available 91.21 hectares of forest land in Chhattisgarh for generating power in Rajasthan.

In the letter, Gehlot said Baghel to make available the forest land from the second phase of the Parsa (East) and Kete Basan (PEKB) coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The letter stated that permissions for stage-wise mining of 1,136 hectares of forest land from the second phase of PEKB have been received. However, the Chhattisgarh government is yet to hand over the remaining 91.21 hectares of forest land — from the total mining quota of 134.84 hectares of forest land allocated for 2022-23 — to Rajasthan for mining purposes, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The letter added that 43.63 hectares of land had earlier been given to Rajasthan but mining activities have stopped because the coal deposits have almost been exhausted.

The letter said: "The Chhattisgarh government could not hand over the remaining 91.21 hectares of forest land for mining purposes. As a result, the daily supply of 8-9 coal rakes from this block has completely stopped. As a result of the end of supply, the generation of electricity by Rajasthan's thermal power plants is being seriously affected."

CM Gehlot said that the land should be handed over immediately, as it will take about two months to start mining activities, resulting in Rajasthan facing a coal crisis in the rabi season. 

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Ashok Leyland Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 747%, revenue up 13%

Ashok Leyland Q1 net up 25x to Rs 584 cr; plans Rs 800 cr capex in FY24

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

LPG price cut to cost government additional Rs 4,000 crore in FY24

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Here's a list of key findings made on moon's surface

Over 38,000 conjunctivitis cases reported in Himachal Pradesh in August

Afraid of suicides, grandparents on sabbatical shift to Kota with children

TN man held near Indo-Pak border in Gujarat; map, tools found in his bag

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Bhupesh Baghel Congress Indian National Congress BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon