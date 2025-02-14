Business Standard

Home / India News /

Assam Budget session to commence on Feb 17, will unite people: Dy speaker



Numal Momin, Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin | Image: X@DrNumal

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Friday said that the upcoming budget session of the Assam Assembly, which will commence on February 17, would be of significant importance and bring together the people of the state.

Furthermore, he stated that the budget would also boost communal harmony.

"This is an important session which is beginning on February 17... this budget will carry significant importance, and this budget will club together all the people in Assam. As Assam is a diverse state, many communities and religions live in communal harmony. Now, they get an opportunity to see this assembly session near their place. This will boost their morale..." Momin said.

 

Numal Momin further mentioned that several important bills are likely to be introduced in the session.

"Several important bills are likely to be introduced in this budget session..." he further stated.

Meanwhile, on February 13, Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah ceremonially launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) during a programme held in Guwahati. The OBPS will be available in 32 Municipalities across the state.

The Assam Minister said that the people of the state will get benefits from this citizen-centric service, and the state government has developed this system to provide smooth service to the people.

Meanwhile, on the allegations of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife's alleged link with ISI, Assam Minister Mallabaruah said the Congress MP should clarify it as what's the truth.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma on Thursday, in an apparent attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, said that the latter's questions in parliament after his marriage to a British revealed a growing focus on sensitive defence matters.

The Assam Chief Minister further raised questions on the "timing" of certain "events" linked to the Congress MP's political actions and associations.

"In 2015, the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Mr Abdul Basit, invited a first-term Member of Parliament (MP) and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi," Sarma claimed in a post on X without naming the deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

