Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 205 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Maharashtra, toll hits 8

205 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases detected in Maharashtra, toll hits 8

Maharashtra Health Department further said that 2 suspected new GBS cases were reported on Thursday

GBS

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra Health Department reported that 205 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 177 patients diagnosed with GBS.

Further, as per officials, 8 deaths have occurred, and out of these, 4 deaths were confirmed as GBS.

Maharashtra Health Department said, "A total of 205 suspected patients have been detected till date. Of these, 177 patients were diagnosed with GBS. A total of 8 deaths have occurred. Of these, 4 deaths were confirmed as GBS and 4 suspected deaths were reported. 41 patients from Pune MC, 94 from newly added villages in PMC area, 29 from PimpriChinchwad MC, 32 from Pune Rural and 08 are from other districts. Out of these patients 113 have been discharged till now, 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilator."

 

Maharashtra Health Department further said that 2 suspected new GBS cases were reported on Thursday, and the remaining 5 cases are from previous days.

The health department said that common symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis, trouble while walking, or weakness with sudden onset and diarrhoea (for sustained periods).

Also Read

GBS

Mumbai reports first GBS death as Maharashtra toll climbs to eight

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis announces Rs 2 cr aid for kin of constable killed in Gadchiroli

GBS

First GBS death reported in Mumbai, toll rises to 8 in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Exam centres with mass copying cases will be barred permanently: Fadnavis

GBS

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: 167 cases detected, 7 deaths so far in Maharashtra

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune City. These areas have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump meets PM Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi leaves for home after concluding US visit

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM urges global-standard development for Hyderabad's core area

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs, vows to 'destroy' terrorists

Highway, Road

Bihar govt approves rural road projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi's air quality best in four months, remains in 'moderate' category

Topics : Maharashtra neurological disorders Death toll Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi Trump Meeting HighlightsGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon