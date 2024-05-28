Business Standard
At 49.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees record-breaking maximum temperature

Mungeshpur, Najafgarh and Narela, have recorded temperatures of 49.9 degrees Celsius, 49.8 degrees Celsius, and 49.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, facing severe heatwave conditions

Delhi summer (Photo: Bloomberg)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its all-time high maximum temperature as the mercury touched 49.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some areas, some areas, such as Mungeshpur and Narela, registered temperatures of 49.9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius above normal. Najafgarh also recorded 49.8 degrees Celsius. 
Delhi’s primary observatory in Safdarjung noted the overall temperature at 48.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. The highest temperature ever recorded in Delhi over the past 100 years is 49.2 degrees Celsius, clocked on May 15–16, 2022.


First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

