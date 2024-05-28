At 49.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi sees record-breaking maximum temperature





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some areas, some areas, such as Mungeshpur and Narela, registered temperatures of 49.9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius above normal. Najafgarh also recorded 49.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s primary observatory in Safdarjung noted the overall temperature at 48.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. The highest temperature ever recorded in Delhi over the past 100 years is 49.2 degrees Celsius, clocked on May 15–16, 2022.