At 7.238 mn, Delhi Metro set a new record for daily passenger journeys

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) achieved a new ridership record on Wednesday, reaching a total of 7.238 million. As per a post on platform X by DMRC, "Delhi Metro Achieves New Ridership Record on 13th August 2024." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Notably, it eclipsed its previous milestone accomplished on February 13 this year, 7.109 million passenger journeys. "The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recorded its highest-ever passenger journeys on Tuesday, 13th August 2024 with 7.238 million passenger journeys being performed across the network," added the post. The Top 5 Passenger Journeys on the Delhi Metro network so far are: (1) 13th August 24 - 72,38,271(Ever Highest Passenger Journey) (2) 13th February'24- 71,09,938 (3) 12th August'24 -71,07,642 (4) 4th September' 23 = 71,04,338 (5) 12th February' 24 = 70,88,202."

Earlier today, on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,' observed annually on August 14, the DMRC set up exhibitions at Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate Metro Stations.

The exhibition vividly portrays the horrors of partition and its profound impact on our shared history. The exhibitions were formally thrown open in the presence of public representatives and eminent senior citizens.

The 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' has been envisaged to bring to light the agony, suffering, and pain of millions of people who were the victims of Partition. It serves as a solemn reminder of the largest displacement of the human population in our country's history, an event that claimed countless lives and forever altered the nation's social fabric.

In addition to Rajiv Chowk, a similar exhibition is also displayed at Kashmere Gate Metro station, ensuring that more commuters have the opportunity to engage with this important piece of history. The exhibitions will be available for public viewing until August 21, 2024.