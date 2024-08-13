Delhi Metro services to commence at 4 am on all lines on Independence Day

The Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4 am on its all lines from all terminal stations on the Independence Day in order to facilitate the public to attend the ceremony, officials said on Tuesday.

The train services will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on all lines till 6 am on Thursday and thereafter, regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day, they said.

"In addition, people who will be in possession of a bonafide invitation card issued by the Ministry of Defence for attending the Independence Day ceremony will be permitted entry and travel on production of valid government issued photo identity card at stations.