Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro services to begin early on August 15

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), metro services in the national capital will begin at 4 am on August 15 to facilitate public attendance at the Independence Day ceremony on Thursday.

This time will be valid for all the lines from its terminal stations. All the trains in the early morning will run at a 15-minute frequency on all lines till 6 am, thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

Individuals holding bonafide invitation cards issued by the Defence Ministry for the Independence Day ceremony will be granted entry and travel privileges. To leverage this benefit, DMRC mentioned that they must present a valid government-issued photo ID card at the metro station.

The special arrangements are valid for only those metro stations which are closest to the ceremony venue such as Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk Metro stations.

The same invitation card is also valid for return journeys from these three stations exclusively. The regular announcement will be made onboard trains informing passengers about these provisions. The Defence Ministry will reimburse the cost of these travels to DMRC.

Avoid flying kites near metro stations

DMRC has also advised people to avoid flying kites near elevated metro lines passing through residential areas for safety purposes and to avoid disruption of metro services.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director at Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, said, “As kite, flying increases around August 15, there is a risk of kite strings getting entangled in the overhead equipment (OHE) wires or getting caught in the pantograph (which draws power from OHE) of a moving train if kites are flown near elevated metro lines.”

He also mentioned that such incidents could disrupt metro services by damaging or tipping the OHE or pantography, but this could be more fatal to those using metallic maanjha for kite flying.

For passenger safety and uninterrupted services, the DMRC recommends flying kites in open spaces.