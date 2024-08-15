Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Raksha Bandhan 2024: Celebrate by sharing these warm wishes and quotes

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Celebrate by sharing these warm wishes and quotes

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Whether you're close or far from your loved ones, expressing your feelings through heartfelt wishes, quotes, and messages can make their day special

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 6:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the celebration of Raksha Bandhan approaches on Monday, now is the ideal time to celebrate the connection among your family and friends. Siblings gather on this auspicious day to cherish their mutual relationship, which is rooted in love, protection, and lifelong commitment. 
Whether you're close or away from your loved ones, communicating your feelings through warm wishes, quotes, and messages can make the day considerably more extraordinary for them. For your siblings, here is a collection of the best Raksha Bandhan wishes, messages, quotes, and WhatsApp status ideas. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Raksha Bandhan: Wishes

    • "Dear Brother, on this Raksha Bandhan, I wish you all the success, happiness, and good health. Thank you for always being my protector and confidant. Happy Rakhi!"
    • "To my amazing sister, thank you for always being there for me, in good times and bad. May our bond grow stronger with each passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"     
    • "Wishing my wonderful brother a very Happy Raksha Bandhan! May you be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and success."
    • "No matter how far we are, our bond remains unbreakable. Sending you lots of love on this Raksha Bandhan!"      

More From This Section

home ministry

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as next Union Home Secretary

SC, Supreme Court

SC rejects plea against NMC's decision to not hold NEET-SS exam in 2024

Over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work logged every year since 2018

Over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work logged every year since 2018

President Droupadi Murmu said the Centre has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups

Stage set for next gen reforms: President Murmu in her I-Day eve address

Climate change, global warming

Climate change lead to heavier rainfall triggering Wayanad landslide: Study

    • "This Rakhi, I pray for your long life and good health. May our bond remain strong forever. Happy Raksha Bandhan, dear sister!"

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan: Quotes

    • "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb      
    • "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." - Amy Li     
    • "The bond between a brother and sister is sometimes tightly woven, sometimes loosely held, but never broken."     
    • "A brother is a friend given by nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve      
    • "A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite." - Elizabeth Fishel.

Raksha Bandhan: Messages and statuses

    • This Raksha Bandhan, I would like to tell you that your presence in my life is the biggest blessing. You are not just my brother but also my friend, who stood by me through thick and thin. Happy Raksha Bandhan!      
    • Happy Raksha Bandhan! As I celebrate our bond, I thank you for the love and support. You are more than my sister-truly, you are my best friend.      
    • A happy Raksha Bandhan to someone who is not just my sibling but my biggest ally. Your love and support are my pillars, strengthening me from within.      
    • May the threads of Rakhi strengthen the bond we share. A very happy Raksha Bandhan to my brother, my protector, and my friend.      
    • Raksha Bandhan Mubarak Ho. Power, joy, and unshakeable support-a day full of these. Thank you for always being there.  
    • On this day, I want to tell you that it's actually a great thing to be blessed with a brother like you. Your presence has just added thousands of happinesses to my life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!      
    • Dear super, super brother, with a tender note when words are just not good enough: Do stay happy forever.       
    • I wish you a happy Raksha Bandhan, partner-in-mischief, because you never leave my back. May the bond that we share stay as unbreakable as the thread we share today.      
    • Rakhi, I just want to thank you this day for being the shining light that guides me through life. Your love and care have become my shield through any storm. Happy Raksha Bandhan!      
    • I wish you a Raksha Bandhan full of giggling, loving moments with a lot of sweet memories. More than a brother is what you are; you will always be a friend.

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan: Surprise your siblings with 5 unique desserts this Rakhi

Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024

Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Huge discounts on TVs, fridges, laptops

Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

Rakshabandhan 2024

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Know how Rakhi is celebrated across different states

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day

Independence Day 2024: Top 50 wishes, messages and quotes to share

Topics : Raksha Bandhan rakshabandhan Traditional festivals festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 6:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon