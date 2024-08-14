At 7.2 million, Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily ridership on Aug 13

The Delhi Metro on August 13 registered the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys at 7.2 million, officials said.

The urban transporter shared the data in a post on X on Wednesday, saying it has surpassed its previous milestone accomplished in February this year.

A total of 7,238,271 passengers travelled on August 13. The count of daily passenger journeys in the Delhi Metro had stood at 7.1 million on February 13, 7.1 million on August 12, 7.1 million on September 4, 2023, and 7 million on February 12, the data showed.

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.