Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At Karni temple town, a platform for pilgrims and a national message

At Karni temple town, a platform for pilgrims and a national message

For any town which had to observe civil defence and blackout protocols during the week which saw incessant aerial warfare between India and Pakistan

Deshnoke railway station was the first large-scale inauguration of a redeveloped station, with 100 more such to follow in the next 8 months Photo: Railways Ministry
Premium

Deshnoke railway station was the first large-scale inauguration of a redeveloped station, with 100 more such to follow in the next 8 months. (Photo: Railways Ministry)

Dhruvaksh Saha Bikaner
5 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 5 in the evening, the area near the Karni Mata Mandir in Rajasthan’s Deshnoke village is crowded with devotees seeking blessings and hoping to catch a glimpse of a white rat at one of India’s major pilgrimage sites. Until a fortnight ago, these same streets would have been preparing to slip into hours of darkness and silence.
 
For any town that had to observe civil defence and blackout protocols during the week marked by aerial warfare between India and Pakistan, stories of sleepless nights and a sense of constant, clutching unease are common among the people.
Shops in Bikaner and
Topics : Investment finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon