At least four charred to death as fire breaks out in house in Delhi

A call was received at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura about the blaze and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

At least four people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening, fire officials said.
One person is missing, they said.
A call was received at 8 pm from ZP block, Pitampura about the blaze and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, the fire officials said.
A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said four people died in the fire and one person is missing.
The fire has been doused and the cooling operation is underway, the officer said.
Police personnel and rescue teams were also present at the spot.

Topics : Delhi fire Accident

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

