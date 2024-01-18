1,500 farmers, spouses invited as special guests for Republic Day parade

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, about 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been invited as special guests for this year's Republic Day parade in the national capital.
"This is for the first time, farmers have been invited as special guests for the Republic Day parade. About 1,500 farmers and their spouses have been selected from across the country, a senior agriculture ministry official told PTI.
Farmer representatives of Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs), beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and micro irrigation schemes have been invited, the official added.
Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda will host lunch for the farmers after the parade.
Around 500 farmers were invited as special guests during last year's Independence Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

