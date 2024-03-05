Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Attack on ED officers: Calcutta HC transfers Sandeshkhali case to CBI

The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency

Shajahan Sheikh arrested, Sandeshkhali

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered transfer of the probe into an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials at Sandeshkhali on January 5 from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.
 
The court also directed that the custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29 in connection with the attack, be handed over to the central agency.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed that the directions be complied with by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.
Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.
 
While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.
 
The TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

CBI, ED can also arrest Shajahan Sheikh apart from state police: Cal HC

India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel after Kerala man killed

Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as Calcutta HC judge to join BJP: Who is he?

SC dismisses 2018 money laundering case against K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Scrap 5% Customs duty on newsprint to manage operation cost: INS to govt

Bank holiday on Mahashivratri 2024: Banks to remain shut for March 8

Topics : Calcutta High Court Enforcement Directorate West Bengal CBI TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon