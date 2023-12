The average daily international passenger traffic jumped 8.36 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) to 198,455 in November with the onset of the inbound travel season, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reviewed by Business Standard.







Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel The average daily domestic traffic also rose by 3.94 per cent M-o-M to 423,883 in November due to Diwali and other festivals. All airlines, except Air India, witnessed an increase in their load factors in November compared to October.