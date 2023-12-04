India is a trend-setter, says Instagram's 'Trend Talk' insight 2024

Gen Z in India has shifted gears, from prioritizing careers to being super on point with meme preferences, and exploring a variety of food flavors. They’re totally leading the trend game, as per our 2024 Instagram Trend Talk insights.

In 2024, Gen Z in India have ranked staying healthy, exploring career paths, and traveling as their top priorities. However, in contrast to other nations, Gen Z in India exhibit a stronger focus on their career pursuits.

Almost 43% hoped that 2024 will be their self-improvement era! The year when they will invest in their personal growth and development.

As compared to other countries, Gen Z in India also believe starting your own business is the best way to achieve wealth!

“The Instagram Trend Talk previews the trends expected to surface on Instagram in 2024, driven by Gen Z’s active pursuit. Indian Gen Z’s upbeat and entrepreneurial spirit stands out as they eagerly explore new interests and trends across different domains. Their dedication to chosen fandoms and commitment to self-improvement shine through distinctly in these insights,” said Paras Sharma, Director of Content and Community Partnerships, Meta, India.

Meme Taste Matters

Nearly a third of Gen Z respondents in India picked ‘bad taste in memes’ as their top turn-off!

Indian Gen Z demonstrates a greater enthusiasm for creatively showcasing fashion trends. This highlights the growing popularity of trends like GRWM (Get Ready With Me) and thrifting, where creators integrate products into their content. Examples include DIY approaches featuring ‘sarees’ and ‘jhumkas’.

About 44% of Gen Z in India are interested in DIY (do-it-yourself) and wearing clothes in unexpected ways. A fourth of Gen Z said their favorite beauty trend is getting a new hairstyle.

Fandom

Nine out of 10 Gen Z in India consider themselves part of a fandom. India has the highest percentage of sports superfans, as compared to Gen Z from other countries.

Virtually every Gen Z in India aligns with a specific fandom, ranging from music aficionados like the BTS army, Swifties, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Anirudh, to gaming enthusiasts invested in Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Roblox.

Sports-wise, their affiliations span the Indian Cricket Team, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Chennai Super Kings.

Meta insights are derived from a survey carried out by the trend forecasting firm WGSN and Instagram, spanning the United States, UK, Brazil, India, and South Korea. This was a quantitative survey of ~5,000 Gen Z respondents across India, Brazil, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.