Avoid assembly in afternoons: Delhi Govt issues guidelines to schools

In the wake of predictions of upcoming heat waves in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers.

In a circular issued by Delhi Government, it stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness," it said.

"All Govt/Govt aided/Pvt unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools. Students should be given water breaks during classes," an official circular mentioned.

The Directorate of Education in its circular mentioned that the schools have to sensitize students to cover their heads during day time.

"Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school)

Also Read Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt Most 'hotspots' free from anti-national activities, says Amit Shah India, Canada agree to enhance commercial ties, discuss regional issues G20 meet: Foreign Ministers of Spain, China, other nations arrive in India India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases, highest in nearly 8 months LIVE: India reports more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut Shimla civic polls: BJP releases list of 24 candidates, Cong names 9 more Mamata Banerjee to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

Directorate further mentioned that schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness.