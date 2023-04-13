LIVE: As Covid cases resurge, masks made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that despite this year's projected growth rate of over 6 per cent for the Indian economy, it remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment. Sitharaman mentioned that the World Bank should continue to work for its vision of a 'World Free of Poverty' and achieve its mission of 'ending extreme poverty' and 'promoting shared prosperity' in a manner that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.



In the wake of predictions of upcoming heat waves in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. In a circular issued by Delhi Government, it stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

As Lucknow and many other districts of Uttar Pradesh have continued to witness a spike in fresh Covid cases, authorities have issued guidelines for offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, marriage halls and public places. Adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks are mandatory now in offices.