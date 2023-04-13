close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIVE: As Covid cases resurge, masks made mandatory in Uttar Pradesh

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
coronavirus

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 9:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As Lucknow and many other districts of Uttar Pradesh have continued to witness a spike in fresh Covid cases, authorities have issued guidelines for offices, schools, colleges, hospitals, marriage halls and public places. Adherence to social distancing and wearing of masks are mandatory now in offices.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that despite this year's projected growth rate of over 6 per cent for the Indian economy, it remains concerned about the global economic outlook and geopolitical environment. Sitharaman mentioned that the World Bank should continue to work for its vision of a 'World Free of Poverty' and achieve its mission of 'ending extreme poverty' and 'promoting shared prosperity' in a manner that is inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

In the wake of predictions of upcoming heat waves in the national capital, Delhi Government on Wednesday issued guidelines on school preparedness for ongoing summers. In a circular issued by Delhi Government, it stated that all the schools in Delhi recognized under the directorate of education have to ensure that there is no student assembly in the schools during the afternoon shift.

Also Read

LIVE: Coronavirus' changing nature continues to pose danger, says Mandaviya

Eco Survey LIVE: GDP will rise to 8% if global economy recoups, says CEA

LIVE: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot ends the daylong fast

LIVE: SBI likely to raise $2 bn via offshore funds, board to meet on Apr18

LIVE: Delhi LG gives nod to convene House, hold mayoral poll on Feb 22

Ajit Pawar's future bright with NCP, he will not join BJP, says Sanjay Raut

Shimla civic polls: BJP releases list of 24 candidates, Cong names 9 more

Mamata Banerjee to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

Delhi Mayor orders zonal officers to list 'non-performing' employees

Competitive bidding must be followed in defence procurement: Rajnath Singh

Topics : Coronavirus | Nirmala Sitharaman | Uttar Pradesh | World Bank | Heatwave | Delhi | Schools | Politics | India

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon