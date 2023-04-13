close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mamata Banerjee to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

The Head of the Departments were asked to submit a brief updated report on the allocation and utilisation of funds to the Chief Minister's Office by April 19

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee to hold review meeting with all senior officials next week

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called a state administrative review meeting next week at the state secretariat to find out the status of the various state-operated schemes, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The meeting assumes significance as the panchayat elections will be held soon in the state.

All officers in the rank of joint secretary and above have been asked to be present at the meeting on April 26.

The Head of the Departments were asked to submit a brief updated report on the allocation and utilisation of funds to the Chief Minister's Office by April 19, the official said.

"The CM will chair the meeting and review the progress of various schemes of the state government," the bureaucrat said.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials of various departments and those in the districts and set a deadline of the second week of May to resolve all the complaints received at 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) and other portals.

Also Read

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Mamata starts dharna to protest Centre's 'discrimination' against Bengal

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

Mamata Banerjee to attend PM-convened meeting in New Delhi on Dec 5

From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry

Delhi Mayor orders zonal officers to list 'non-performing' employees

Competitive bidding must be followed in defence procurement: Rajnath Singh

Top Headlines: India's smartphone exports, soaring milk prices and more

Summer vacation in Bengal schools preponed by 3 weeks due to intense heat

Despite political crisis, he attended programme: PM Modi on Ashok Gehlot

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon