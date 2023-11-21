Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Govt to TV channels

The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to private television channels, asking them to refrain from sensationalising the coverage of the rescue operations at Silkyara in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers are trapped inside a tunnel for 10 days.

The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also told private television channels to be sensitive in their reportage, especially while putting out headlines and videos of the rescue operations, considering the psychological status of family members of the trapped workers.

"Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels specially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations," the advisory said.

It also advised the channels to refrain from sensationalizing the issue and from undertaking any live posts or videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway.

The advisory further asked news channels to ensure that the human life saving activity by the various agencies was in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site.

"It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter especially in putting out headlines, videos & images and take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general," the advisory said.

