Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Govt to TV channels

The advisory, issued by the Centre, also told private television channels to be sensitive in their reportage, especially with headlines and videos of the rescue operation

tunnel rescue

NDRF personnel and others at the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway, at the site of tunnel collapse incident. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
The government on Tuesday issued an advisory to private television channels, asking them to refrain from sensationalising the coverage of the rescue operations at Silkyara in Uttarakhand, where 41 workers are trapped inside a tunnel for 10 days.
The advisory, issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, also told private television channels to be sensitive in their reportage, especially while putting out headlines and videos of the rescue operations, considering the psychological status of family members of the trapped workers.
"Telecast of video footage and other pictures relating to the operations by the TV channels specially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site have the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations," the advisory said.
It also advised the channels to refrain from sensationalizing the issue and from undertaking any live posts or videos from close proximity of the tunnel site where the rescue operations are underway.
The advisory further asked news channels to ensure that the human life saving activity by the various agencies was in no way disrupted or disturbed by the very presence of cameramen, reporters or equipment near or around the operations site.
"It is also advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting on the matter especially in putting out headlines, videos & images and take due care of the sensitive nature of operation, psychological status of the family members and as well as the viewers in general," the advisory said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Indian workers rescued central government Information and Broadcasting Ministry

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

