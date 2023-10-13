Ayodhya mosque to be named after the Prophet Muhammad; design finalised

A proposed mosque coming up in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh will be named after Prophet Muhammad, an umbrella body of mosques announced on Thursday. The umbrella body of mosques made the decision after a meeting of clerics in Mumbai.

The mosque will built by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust on land allotted in Dhannipur village in compliance with the Supreme Court directives in the 2019 Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title verdict, which paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The upcoming mosque will be called "Mohammed Bin Abdullah Masjid", said the All India Rabta-e-Masjid, an organisation of mosques across the country.

The mosque site is located around 22 km away from the original location of the Babri Masjid, which was brought down on December 6, 1992.

On Thursday, around 1,000 clerics of various Muslim sects met in Mumbai to finalise the design of the proposed mosque.

"The Dhannipur mosque will be named after Prophet Mohammed-Bin-Abdullah, and its design will be inspired by ancient Islamic architecture. Pune architect Imran Sheikh will oversee its construction," Zufar Farooqi, chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

"The dimensions of the mosque would soon be shared, and we hope it would turn out to be one of the most beautiful mosques in the world," said Farooqi, adding, "The best thing about the new design is its traditional looks".

Farooqi further said that a target had been set to collect more than Rs 300 crore for constructing the mosque, its hospital, kitchen and library.

"We had prepared the blueprint for the collection of funds. It is hoped that the drive to collect funds will be successful. We will start construction of the mosque as soon as funds are collected," he added.