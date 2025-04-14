Monday, April 14, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust receives threat mail, police launch probe

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Trust receives threat mail, police launch probe

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust hasn't shared any official communication about the threat

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

The Trust hasn't shared any official communication on the same. However, the threat was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya have initiated an investigation after the Shri Ram  Janmabhoomi Trust received a suspicious email threatening the security of the Ram temple, news agency PTI reported on Monday.
 
Without revealing any details about the nature and kind of threat, the police said it was sent through an email in English which can be traced back to an individual from Tamil Nadu.
 
The Trust hasn't shared any official communication on the same. However, the threat was received on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, PTI reported citing sources.
 
Ram temple attracted 135.5 million domestic visitors, overtaking the Taj Mahal as Uttar Pradesh's most visited spot in 2024. In view of the same, the police have increased patrolling around the city.
 
   

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

