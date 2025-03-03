Monday, March 03, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ram temple in Ayodhya extends visiting hours, gates now open from 6 am

Ram temple in Ayodhya extends visiting hours, gates now open from 6 am

Devotees will be allowed to visit until 9:45 pm, and the temple will finally close for the day after the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, the trust said

Ram Mandir (Photo posted on X by @ShriRamTeerth)

Press Trust of India Ayodhya
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The visiting hours for the Ram temple in Ayodhya have been extended, with the temple now opening an hour earlier at 6 am instead of 7 am.

The new schedule, which also includes revised aarti timings, came into effect on Monday, the temple trust's media centre said. 

According to the updated schedule, devotees can enter the temple from 6:30 am to 11:50 am following the Shringar Aarti. The temple will then close at 12 pm for the Raj Bhog Aarti. Visiting hours will resume from 1 pm to 6:50 pm, after which the Sandhya Aarti will take place at 7 pm.

 

Devotees will be allowed to visit until 9:45 pm, and the temple will finally close for the day after the Shayan Aarti at 10 pm, the trust said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

