Country saw blackouts under Congress, now exporting electricity: PM Modi

Country saw blackouts under Congress, now exporting electricity: PM Modi

Taking forward the vision of 'Gobardhan' (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur here

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a 800-MW ultra critical modern thermal power unit | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Yamunanagar (Haryana)
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there were blackouts when the Congress was in power before 2014 but India's power production has doubled in the last decade and it is exporting electricity.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a 800-MW ultra critical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant here, the prime minister said Haryana is seeing double speed of the BJP's double-engine government.

The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

 

Taking forward the vision of 'Gobardhan' (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi also laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur here.

The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, a statement said earlier.

From here, Modi also digitally inaugurated the 14.4-km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The bypass will decongest Rewari city, reduce Delhi-Narnaul travel time by an hour, and boost economic activity in the region.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

