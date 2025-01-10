Business Standard

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan alleges police inaction, seeks help from CM

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan alleges police inaction, seeks help from CM

Zeeshan further raised concerns about the protection of builders allegedly involved in the case and the swift narrative pinning the blame on Lawrence Bishnoi

Baba siddique, Zeeshan siddique

Baba siddique with his son Zeeshan siddique | File Photo | Image: X/@zeeshan_iyc

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday met Joint CP Mumbai Police Gautam Lakhmi regarding the chargesheet filed in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case.

Siddique said police denied providing a chargesheet, prompting an appeal to the court. He met Joint Commissioner Gautam Lakhmi, seeking an update on the complaint; claiming suspected individuals haven't been interrogated yet.

"The police said that they couldn't give us the chargesheet. So we have appealed to the court for it. We met with Joint Commissioner Gautam Lakhmi to inquire about the status of our complaint. Specifically, we wanted to know if the individuals we suspected and named in our statements had been interrogated. Unfortunately, I've been informed that they haven't been questioned yet."

 

He further raised concerns about the protection of builders allegedly involved in the case and the swift narrative pinning the blame on Lawrence Bishnoi.

He demanded Bishnoi's interrogation in Mumbai to uncover the truth.

"I am hopeful that when I meet CM Devendra Fadnavis who was a friend of my father, he will ask the police about this... I don't understand why these builders are being protected... Mere two seconds after my father was shot, the narrative was being set that Bishnoi had done it... If that's true then bring him to Mumbai and interrogate him... I will meet Dy CM Ajit Pawar also... After that, I will meet my legal team to decide how we can challenge this investigation...," he added.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

Police have also arrested Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh in connection with the murder. Vohra has been accused of financing the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

