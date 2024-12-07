Business Standard
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands 8 accused in custody till Dec 16

Eight accused, including alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, were produced before the special judge for cases under MCOCA

Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded eight accused in the Baba Siddique murder case in judicial custody till December 16.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12 in Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. Mumbai police has arrested 26 persons in the case so far, and the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was invoked against all of them on November 30.  Eight accused, including alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, were produced before the special judge for cases under MCOCA, A M Patil on Saturday at the end of their police remand. The court remanded them in judicial custody as sought by the probe agency. The remaining accused are already in judicial remand. Among those wanted in the case are gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi.  Former Maharashtra minister Siddique, 66, was shot dead on October 12 by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East, Mumbai.

 
A total of 26 persons have been arrested so far in the murder case, including the suspected main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, while suspected key conspirators Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammad Akhtar are still on the run.
 
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol was arrested in the US for his alleged role in the murder of Siddique and firing outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home.
 
Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh STF had earlier this month arrested Shivkumar Gautam from Bahraich district when he was trying to flee to Nepal.
 
Gautam had told police that Shubham Lonkar works for Lawrence Bishnoi and had facilitated communication through SnapChat between him (Gautam) and Anmol Bishnoi several times.
 
Gautam claimed he was promised Rs 10 lakh for killing Siddiuque, UP Police had said.

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

