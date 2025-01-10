Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:32 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Family of 5, including 3 daughters, found dead at home in UP's Meerut

Family of 5, including 3 daughters, found dead at home in UP's Meerut

SSP said the preliminary investigations point towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Meerut (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A couple and their three children were found dead at their residence in the Lisadi Gate Police Station area here on Thursday night, police said.

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada, who visited the crime scene, said the police received a call about a locked house.

Upon reaching the location, the officers found out that the house had been locked from outside, he added.

"After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies of Moin, his wife Asma and their three daughters -- Afsa (8), Aziza (4) and Adiba (1)," Tada told reporters.

"The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family," he said.

 

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Kumbh was chaos before 2017, it will boost economy this time: CM Yogi

Preparations ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Sunday

Ayodhya gears up for Ram Lalla consecration anniversary, 110 VIPs invited

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

7-layer security scheme being implemented at Maha Kumbh 2025: IG Tarun Gaba

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

'Explain why aren't you liable': HC summons DM, SP in Hathras stampede case

Sambhal, UP Police

Sambhal court to hear Jama Masjid-Harihar temple case on March 5

The SSP said the preliminary investigations point towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident.

"A detailed investigation is underway," he added.

The SSP further said the legs of one of the deceased were found tied with a bedsheet, adding a forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence from the site.

The family had recently moved to the area and the police are investigating their background to find out more details, he added.

Moin, a mechanic by profession, and his wife Asma had been missing since Wednesday.

Moin's brother Salim was the first to witness the horrifying scene.

Extremely concerned over his brother's whereabouts, Salim arrived at Moin's house with his wife.

After several unsuccessful attempts to open the door, they forced entry with the help of neighbours.

They found the bodies of Moin and Asma lying on the ground, while the bodies of the children were hidden in a bed box.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Centre asks states, UTs to take steps to check spread of TB in jails

Supreme Court, SC

SC warns of fake sites impersonating its official page, soliciting details

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Aiming to make Maharashtra $1 trillion economy by end of decade: Fadnavis

Supreme Court, SC

No error: SC dismisses pleas seeking review of same-sex marriage verdict

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Meerut Murder

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayCTET 2024 result OutBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon