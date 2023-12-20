Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Be alert but don't panic: Mandaviya after reviewing Covid-19 situation

Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic"

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and impressed upon the states to be alert and increase surveillance.
Assuring the states of receiving all support from the Centre, he said, "We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic."

It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The health minister stressed on holding mock drills in all hospitals once every three months and urged states to ensure preventive measures are taken during the winter season ahead of festivities.
"There should be no laxity in our preparedness. Health is not an area for any politics. The Union Health Ministry is available for every support," Mandaviya said, adding that it was time to work together in a "whole-of-government" approach.
Mandaviya held the review meeting virtually with health ministers and additional chief principal secretaries (Health) of all states and Union Territories. Representatives of Union ministries and departments concerned also attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Centre will adopt Uttar Pradesh's health fair model: Mansukh Mandaviya

AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya launches initiative to support global strategy on digital health

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

Centre to seek ideas to amend PCPNDT Act to address sex ratio imbalance

Dismayed over humiliation of VP in Parliament complex: President Murmu

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

Delhi Police tracks down 4 suspects in deepfake case of Rashmika Mandanna

Uttarakhand govt issues advisory to follow Covid prevention guidelines

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon