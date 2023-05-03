Beant assassination case: SC declines to commute death penalty of Rajoana

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to commute the death penalty of Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, to life imprisonment.

Rajoana has been in jail for the past 26 years.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said the competent authority will decide the plea of the convict seeking mercy.

On March 2, the top court had reserved its verdict on the plea of Rajoana after hearing the submissions of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the convict, and Additional Solicitor General K M Natraj.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was convicted for his involvement in the explosion that took place outside the Punjab civil secretariat on August 31, 1995, killing Beant Singh and 16 others.

A special court sentenced him to death in July 2007.

Also Read Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34 Portal of filing online appearance slips in SC to be activated from Jan 2 Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices for four high courts Mamata asks ministers to sit-in outside Sen's house over eviction notice NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise Bharat's foreign education dream gets bigger but is coming at a cost India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177 Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case