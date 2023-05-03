NDLS latest casualty as budget constraints halt station revamp exercise

Earlier, infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had emerged as the lowest bidder for the project. L&T quoted more than Rs 8,000 crore for the renovation. However, the government's bid price was around Rs 5,000 crore. Citing budget constraints and the lowest bid price being substantially higher than estimates, Railways have put a halt to the redevelopment plan.

The government's plan to revamp the New Delhi railway station has hit another hurdle as Indian Railway has cancelled the bidding process for the same, a report published in The Times of India (TOI) said. This is the third time that the project has been cancelled, the report added.