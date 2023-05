India reports 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 40,177

India has recorded 3,720 new COVID-19 infections and the count of active cases of the disease in the country stands at 40,177, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has increased to 5,31,584 with 20 more fatalities, including five reconciled by Kerala, being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The tally of Covid cases in the country now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,56,716), according to the data.

Active cases now comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,43,84,955 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read Reproductive health market will continue to expand through 2030: Report How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950? How has India's share in the world population changed since 1950? Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity dwindles: WHO Watch this count: India's share in world population peaking, to cross China Youth Cong chief files anticipatory bail plea in sexual harassment case Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day LIVE: SpiceJet mobilizes plan to revive grounded aircraft with govt funds Chhattisgarh BJP leader accuses Cong of being involved in naxal incidents Difficult to stand against person who is misusing his power: Vinesh Phogat