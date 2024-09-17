Business Standard
Bengal govt removes Dr Kaustav Nayak, Dr Halder from DME, DHS positions

Dr Swapan Soren was appointed the new in-charge director of health services and Dr Suparna Dutta officer on special duty of medical education, it added

Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

The West Bengal government on Tuesday removed Dr Kaustav Nayak and Dr Debasish Halder from the position of Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) respectively, a health department order said.
The order was issued following the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors on Monday night when Banerjee had promised to remove Nayak and Halder from their positions.
Dr Swapan Soren was appointed the new in-charge director of health services and Dr Suparna Dutta officer on special duty of medical education, it added.
 
Nayak was appointed the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare while Halder was posted as the officer on special duty of Public health at Swasthya Bhawan.
Junior doctors, who are on 'cease work' protesting the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the Kar Medical College and Hospital for the last 39 days, have been demanding the removal of the Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and the Health secretary for their alleged involvement in corruption in the state health sector.

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

