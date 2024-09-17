Subhadra Yojana: PM Modi unveils women's welfare scheme in Odisha. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the launch of various projects in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Sept 17) inaugurated the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a scheme focused on empowering women. Coinciding with his birthday, the PM also virtually launched several infrastructure projects in the state, including Rs 2,871 crore worth of railway initiatives and Rs 1,000 crore for national highways.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Governor Raghubar Das, and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan were present at the inauguration event. Officials confirmed that over 25 lakh women received an initial payment of Rs 5,000 under the Subhadra Yojana. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The program intends to support one crore women aged 21 to 60 years by offering financial aid totalling Rs 50,000 over a five-year period. The Prime Minister also distributed the first instalment of assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin to approximately 13 lakh beneficiaries across 14 states.

The PM also visited a Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban beneficiary in Bhubaneswar, where the family offered him kheer to celebrate his birthday. He handed over keys to new homeowners as part of the central housing initiative.



Chief Minister Majhi hailed the Subhadra Yojana as a transformative program, calling it “progressive and revolutionary”, and said it would help women achieve their aspirations.

What is the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha?

Named after Goddess Subhadra, Lord Jagannath’s sister, the scheme is significant in Odisha, where Jagannath is venerated. The initiative will provide more than one crore women with an annual financial benefit of Rs 10,000 through two instalments of Rs 5,000, issued on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day each year, until 2028-29.

The financial aid will be directly deposited into each beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account, and e-KYC has been mandated for participation. Women will also receive a Subhadra Debit Card, and those who perform the most digital transactions in their area will earn an additional incentive of Rs 500.

Women from affluent families, government employees, and income-tax payers will not be eligible for the scheme. Additionally, those receiving over Rs 1,500 a month from other government programs will also be excluded.

Many women have been rushing to banks and common service centres to register or update their Aadhaar information. Registration remains open, with no set deadline, ensuring all eligible participants can enroll.

What is the outlay for the scheme?

The scheme has been allocated a budget of Rs 55,825 crore over five years, from FY25 to FY29. For the current financial year (2024-25), Rs 10,000 crore has been set aside. Officials from the finance department assured that the government will prioritise the scheme without facing financial hurdles, several media outlets reported.

What is the political significance?

The Subhadra Yojana was a central promise in the BJP’s electoral manifesto, which helped the party secure a major victory in Odisha's Assembly elections, ending 24 years of BJD rule.

To counter the BJD’s long-standing Mission Shakti program, which had built a strong support base among women, the BJP introduced the direct benefit transfer scheme, promising vouchers worth Rs 50,000 for women beneficiaries. This pledge resonated with voters during the election campaign, contributing to the BJP's success.

(With inputs from agencies)