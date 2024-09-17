LIVE news: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today, says AAP
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
AAP legislators will hold a crucial meeting at 11:30 am at his residence to pick Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal successor, with the party convener expected to resign later today. Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4:30 pm and submit his resignation.
Against the backdrop of ongoing protests by junior doctors in the city, the Supreme Court on Tuesday will resume its suo motu hearing over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which which took over the case from Kolkata Police as per the Calcutta High Court's instructions, is set to present a confidential progress report to the Supreme Court. In addition to the rape and murder, the probe agency is also investigating former principal of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh and others in relation to the crime and alleged financial irregularities in the hospital under their watch.
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In a self-made video, Majumdar said that his party will continue its fight to fulfil the demand of the public. "The people of Bengal have lost faith in the Chief Minister, which is why BJP is demanding that Mamata Banerjee resign. She herself had said that if the public wants, she will resign, so BJP will continue its fight for the public's demand that Mamata Banerjee should resign," BJP president Sukant Majumdar said.
Four persons, including a three-year-old girl and a woman, were killed in a sudden explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Tuesday. Six persons were injured in the incident, which took place in the factory located in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits on Monday night, a senior police official said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem and the injured have been hospitalised, the official said.
10:14 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah greets people on Hyderabad Liberation Day
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday greeted the people of erstwhile Hyderabad region on the Hyderabad Liberation Day saying their fight will always be cited as a glorious manifestation of patriotism, where people led an uprising against the tyrant Nizam to be united with India. On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. "On #HyderabadLiberationDay, I extend my greetings to the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad region, comprising Telangana, Karnataka, and Marathwada.
9:46 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's replacement to be announced at 12 noon today
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm on Tuesday after the legislative party meeting, the party said. CM Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".
9:39 AM
PM set new standards of sacrifice and dedication, says Amit Shah on Modi's birthday
Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and said he has brought positive changes in the lives of the people through his tireless work, perseverance and foresight, and has raised India's prestige in the world. "Heartiest birthday wishes to the popular Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who has brought positive changes in the lives of the countrymen through his tireless hard work, perseverance and foresight and has given India a new honour in the world by increasing its pride. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi with the hashtag #HappyBdayModiji.
9:28 AM
India's financial prospects aren't fully explored globally: Former minister Smriti Irani
Observing that there is a lack of information about how much progress India has made, former Indian minister Smriti Irani on Monday said the financial prospects of the country have not been fully explored internationally. "I don't think the financial prospects of our country are fully explored internationally. India as an economy is looked upon from the myopia of the lens, let's say that gets discussed at Davos or that gets discussed at the (World) bank, but operationally, we create opportunities in so many layers that are not visible," Irani said in response to a question during her appearance at the Observer Research Foundation America.
9:20 AM
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge greets PM Modi on birthday
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Tuesday and wished good health and a long life for him.
Prime Minister Modi turned 74 on Tuesday. "Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X. PM Modi will be on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.
9:19 AM
China, Russia concerned about India-US relationship: Richard Verma
China and Russia are concerned about the strengthening India-US relationship because it promotes inclusivity, peace, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, along with valuing diverse voices in society, a top US diplomat said Monday. "Frankly, why do you think China and Russia are so concerned about this partnership? Because we bring a way of life to the rest of the world, that is about inclusivity, about peace, about the peaceful resolution of disputes, about the rule of law, and it's about hearing everyone's voice in a society," Richard Verma, the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources said at the prestigious Hudson Institute,
9:17 AM
Factory explosion in Firozabad kills 4, including 3-yr-old; 6 hospitalised
Four persons, including a three-year-old girl and a woman, were killed in a sudden explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, police said on Tuesday. Six persons were injured in the incident, which took place in the factory located in the Naushera area under Shikohabad police station limits on Monday night, a senior police official said.
8:54 AM
Supreme Court to resume hearing Kolkata rape-murder case today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to resume its suo motu hearing over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which which took over the case from Kolkata Police as per the Calcutta High Court's instructions, is set to present a confidential progress report to the top court
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:01 AM IST