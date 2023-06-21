Intermittent rains with thunderstorms has derailed normal life in the IT capital of India, Bengaluru, resulting in severe waterlogging and traffic jams. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms brought the city to a halt in several areas yesterday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rains and thunderstorms till Saturday, June 24, in the city. IMD senior scientist Prasad said that the city will witness moderate to heavy rain in the next five days.The minimum temperature during the next four to five days will be around 20 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be around 27-28 degree Celsius.The IMD department expected rains in 15 districts in the state. The department further says that “Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over north interior Karnataka till Thursday.” Lightning with gusty rains is likely to occur in isolated places with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in some interior parts of Karnataka, IMD added.According to City Traffic Police, commuters experienced long traffic jams in many places like Majestic, Vijaya Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Shivajinagar, Mysuru Road, KR Market, Magadi Road and Corporation Circle; while heavy showers left many arterial roads flooded.The city traffic police wrote a series of tweets and said, “Le Meridian underpass has been closed due to waterlogging... slow moving traffic in Ecospace and Bellandur ring road, due to heavy rain. Advised drive safely. Slow moving traffic on Hebbal Flyover towards International Airport due to waterlogging.”