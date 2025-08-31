Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: 8.9 million SIR complaints rejected by EC, says Congress

Alleging that the irregularities cast a doubt on the intention of the EC, Pawan Khera demanded that the entire exercise be conducted again

Pawan Khera, Pawan

When our BLAs went to file complaints, their complaints were turned down by the EC. The EC categorically told our BLAs that complaints could be accepted by individuals only, not by political parties, Khera claimed. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that a staggering 89 lakh complaints of irregularities were flagged by the party's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but all were rejected by the Election Commission.

Alleging that the irregularities cast a doubt on the intention of the EC, Khera demanded that the entire exercise be conducted again.

The EC keeps getting news planted through its sources that no complaints are coming from any political party. The truth is that the Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the SIR to the EC, chairman of the media and publicity department of the Congress said in a press conference.

 

When our BLAs went to file complaints, their complaints were turned down by the EC. The EC categorically told our BLAs that complaints could be accepted by individuals only, not by political parties, Khera claimed.

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Congress Bihar

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

