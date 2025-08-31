Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

Uttarakhand landslide: 19 NHPC workers trapped inside Dhauliganga project

The path leading to the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga power project in Ealagarh area near Dharchula here in the district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains

NHPC, Hydro power

Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out. | Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Pithoragarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nineteen workers of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) were trapped inside a power house on Sunday as a landslide blocked normal and emergency tunnels of Dhauliganga Power Project in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, officials said.

Dharchula Deputy District Magistrate Jitendra Verma said that machines have been deployed to remove the debris, and the way will be cleared by evening, after which all the workers will be able to come out.

The path leading to the normal and emergency tunnels of the Dhauliganga power project in Ealagarh area near Dharchula here in the district was blocked due to a landslide caused by heavy rains. 

 

He said that despite the continuous falling of debris, the work of clearing the way is underway with the help of JCB machines of the Border Roads Organisation.

Verma said that all the workers are safe and they will come out after the way to the power house is opened.

He also said that power generation from the power project is continuing normally. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon to remain vigorous in September after record August rains: IMD

Safeena Husain

Magsaysay Award for 'Educate Girls' marks historic moment for India

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab floods: CM Mann writes to PM Modi, seeks release of ₹60,000 cr

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

IMD forecasts a wetter Sept in India, with risks of floods and landslides

Modi Trump

Trump's Nobel ego trip and 50% tariff penalty: What hurt US-India ties?

Topics : NHPC Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon