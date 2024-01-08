Bilkis Bano case verdict in Supreme Court today: 5 things you should know

The Supreme Court will on Monday deliver its verdict on the pleas challenging the remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan reserved the verdict on October 12 last year after an 11-day hearing on the petitions. One of the petitions has been filed by Bilkis Bano. Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra has also filed a plea against the remission.

What is Bilkis Bano case?

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped while she was fleeing the horrors of the 2002 Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Bilkis was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on Independence Day in 2022. The Gujarat government stated that they had allowed the remission of the convicts based on the 1992 policy. This policy has now been superseded by a law in 2014 that bars releases in capital offence cases.

The remission was approved by the Centre.

Bilkis Bano case verdict today: 5 things you should know