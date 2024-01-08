Sensex (    %)
                        
Stop 'hide & seek' in arresting ED attack accused: Ananda Bose to WB police

"Officers should stop hunting with the hound and running with the hare. Do not sow the wind and reap the whirlwind," the Governor warned the police

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After holding confidential discussions with the top brass of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the attack on ED officials at West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday expressed strong displeasure over the failure of state police officials to arrest the main accused, Shahjahan Sheikh.
According to Raj Bhavan sources, the Governor issued a strong warning, saying that police should stop the "hide and seek" game since people know "who is the thief and who is the cop."
"Officers should stop hunting with the hound and running with the hare. Do not sow the wind and reap the whirlwind," the Governor warned the police.
The Governor has asked the state government to report on the action taken in the ration scam, explain why the accused Sheikh Shahjahan has not been arrested, and clarify whether he is in India or has crossed the borders.
In addition to this, the Governor has also asked the state government to fix responsibility for the failure of the law and order machinery in the incident, as well as to fix responsibilities and punish police officers who failed in their duties.
An Enforcement Directorate team was attacked by 800-1000 people armed with lathis, stones, and bricks while they were on a search operation at the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) North 24 Parganas Convenor Sahajahan Sheikh earlier this week.
"ED was conducting searches on the three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh, Convenor of TMC, North 24 Parganas in case of PDS scam of West Bengal. During the searches. On one of the premises, the ED team with CRPF personnel was attacked by 800-1000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as Lathis, stones & bricks," the probe agency said in a post on 'X'.
The West Bengal Governor visited the ED officials who were attacked during their duty at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday. The Governor also described the attack as "ghastly" and summoned the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to his office.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

