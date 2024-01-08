Assam declares Jan 22 as dry day to mark Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration

The Assam government has declared January 22 as a "dry day" as the consecration of Ram temple will take place in Ayodhya on that day, a minister said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

The cabinet also decided to increase the financial and administrative powers of three development councils for Mising, Rabha Hasong and Tiwa communities.

"We will send a proposal to the Centre to secure more funds for these councils," Baruah said.

The government also approved a financial package under an existing scheme for women registered under self-help groups (SHGs).

"This will be a support to entrepreneur women for their ventures. Almost 49 lakh women can take benefits under this scheme," the minister said.

In another development, the cabinet decided to extend the coverage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to include government employees and pensioners with an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh. These individuals will also receive health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Earlier, they were not eligible as they were government employees. They will also get health insurance of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," the minister added.