BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after tragic train accident

It is extremely painful and heartrending, Nadda said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP

Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:58 AM IST
The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.

Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.

It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Odisha Train Derailment Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:58 AM IST

