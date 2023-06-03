BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after tragic train accident

The BJP has adjourned all its programmes, scheduled for Saturday, related to the Modi government's ninth anniversary in the wake of the tragic train accident in Balasore which has left 233 people dead so far.

Party president J P Nadda posted a tweet to this effect and expressed his pain at the devastating accident.

It is extremely painful and heartrending, he said, conveying condolences to the families of the victims.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned to organise a host of programmes across the country between May 30 and June 30 as the government completes nine years in office.

In one of the worst railway disasters in India, at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday.

Also Read Congress' questions to govt bundle of lies, mountain of deception: BJP Modi no king to practise transfer of powers using 'Sengol': Cong Goa chief Right to Repair: how to access it, what it covers, and consumer benefits Role of regional parties to be important for 2024 LS polls: Amartya Sen Eight ISIS operatives convicted by NIA court in terror conspiracy case Latest LIVE: 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train derailment Odisha declares one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash At least 233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu