High-level probe ordered to determine cause of Odisha train derailment

"I have issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," said the Railways minister

ANI General News
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics &amp; Information Technology of India. Photo: ANI

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that he has ordered a high-level probe into the Coromandel Express Derailment in Odisha's Balasore late on Friday night.

Speaking to ANI on the incident, Vaishnaw said the accident was unfortunate and the rescue operation began shortly after word of the incident reached his ministry.

He said the probe was ordered to determine what caused the derailment of the passenger train coaches.

"I have issued an order for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. It is important to get to the root cause of this tragic accident," said the Railways minister.

Vaishnaw stated further that troops from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF), and local authorities were rushed to mobilise rescue and relief at the scene of the horrific derailment.

Vaishnaw said, "We have announced an ex gratia Rs 10 lakh each to the family members of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each for the seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for passengers sustaining minor injuries."

The minister added that the authorities were focused on shifting the injured to nearby hospitals at the earliest and the number of deaths and injuries in the derailment was still being determined.

He informed further that special bus and train services were being arranged for family members of the derailment victims.

"We have already conveyed word of the deaths to the bereaved relatives and family members after obtaining their contacts," the minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Derailment Train Crash

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

