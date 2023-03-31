close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP hires goons from outside state to orchestrate communal riots: Mamata

"Why did they change the route and take the unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community?" she added

ANI General News
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 9:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted over the violence that broke out during a Ram Navami procession, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hiring goons from outside the State to orchestrate communal riots.

"They (BJP) have been hiring goons from outside the state to orchestrate communal riots. Nobody has stopped their processions but they do not have the right to march with swords and bulldozers. How did they get the audacity to do this in Howrah?," CM Banerjee said in Kolkata on Thursday.

"Why did they change the route and take the unauthorised route to particularly target and attack one community?" she added.

If they believe that they will attack others and receive relief through legal interventions, they must know that the people will reject them one day, CM said.

"Those who haven't done any wrong will not be arrested. How do BJP workers have the courage to bulldoze people's homes?" West Bengal CM said.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in West Bengal's Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee scared of losing popular support: BJP state President

Trinamool palming off welfare scheme benefits, cheating people: Dilip Ghosh

Mamata Banerjee voices anguish over violence on Meghalaya-Assam border

Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal

'Mamata's claim of illegally-appointed staff holding DA protest baseless'

Atiq conviction: Judge, lawyers and ex-minister get additional security

Bihar Youtuber gets 3 days' police custody for fake videos of attacks

What is behind untimely rains in Delhi; what to expect in coming days?

Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 35, search on for one

Latest news LIVE updates: India logs 3,095 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours

During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

The reason behind the violence is yet to be ascertained. On Wednesday, Banerjee began a two-day dharna in Kolkata to protest against the central government's alleged discriminatory attitude towards her state.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar refuted CM Mamata Banerjee's allegations.

"TMC is lying because it was not a wrong route. There was permission till Howrah ground and this was the only route to go there. Now such days have come in India that you can take out Ram Navami procession in some areas and can't go to other areas," BJP president Majumdar said.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | BJP | West Bengal

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon