BJP leaders extend wishes to Atishi, say Delhiites expect nothing from her

BJP leaders on Saturday extended their best wishes to Atishi on taking oath as chief minister of Delhi but said the people would not gain anything from the face change and they have no expectation from the AAP government. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a statement, said, "She has been unsuccessful as a minister and the people of Delhi have no expectations from her government."



"With Atishi becoming chief minister, only the face of the government has changed, not its character. Corruption, neglect and chaos will persist," he claimed. ALSO READ: Manoj Tiwari asks Delhi CM to inquire excise case, fix roads, reduce bills In her first remarks after taking oath on Saturday, Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the BJP for hatching a "conspiracy" against her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal and urged the people of the capital to ensure that the AAP supremo returns to the post after the Assembly polls due early next year.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari congratulated Atishi on becoming chief minister and said that he expected her to focus on the "dilapidated" civic infrastructure in the city instead of indulging in a "blame game" like her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

In a letter to the new chief minister, Tiwari demanded that her government repair roads and return money paid by people for "high" electricity bills.

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded that CM Atishi take steps to provide relief to the people by reducing electricity and water bills, waiving property tax in rural areas, and implementing the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Several BJP leaders, including MPs Harsh Malhotra, Tiwari, Bidhuri, and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, attended Atishi's swearing-in ceremony.

Atishi's appointment as chief minister is "just a change of face" as she will be a "dummy" controlled by AAP supremo and former chief minister Kejriwal, Gupta alleged.

He said the people of Delhi have finally been "liberated" of Kejriwal but "true freedom" will only be achieved when the AAP is ousted from power.

The leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly expressed optimism that Delhiites would not have to wait much longer, as they have made up their minds to defeat the AAP in next year's Assembly elections.

Atishi's appointment as chief minister will not improve the condition of the city, he added.