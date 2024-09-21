Atishi hails Kejriwal's morality, urges Delhiites to make him CM again

Business Standard
With Assembly polls due next year, Atishi said the people of national capital must ensure that Kejriwal becomes chief minister again so that the free services like free electricity and water continue

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

In her first remarks after taking oath, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hit out at the BJP on Saturday for hatching a "conspiracy" against her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal and urged the people of the capital to ensure that the AAP national convenor returns to the top post again after the Assembly polls due early next year.
Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said it is an "emotional day" for her as Kejriwal will not continue to be the chief minister.
"It is an emotional moment for me as he will not be the chief minister. He understood the pain of every person. He ensured free treatment for people, worked to improve the lives of the students of government schools, brought the provision of free bus rides for women.
 
"The BJP implicated him in a false case and did everything to break him," the chief minister said, as she referred to Kejriwal as her "guru" and thanked him for giving her this opportunity.
With the Assembly polls due early next year, Atishi said the people of the national capital must ensure that Kejriwal becomes the chief minister again so that the free services like free electricity and water continue.
She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to stop the facilities being enjoyed by people under the Kejriwal government.

"I assure you that since Kejriwal has come out of jail now, we will not let any conspiracy of the BJP succeed," she said.
Atishi hailed Kejriwal for setting an example in morality by stepping down as the chief minister despite getting bail from Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Atishi Marlena Delhi government AAP BJP

First Published: Sep 21 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

