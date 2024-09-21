Govt to provide one-time financial aid for coastal waste recycling units

The government will provide one-time financial support for setting up recycling plants for abandoned fishing gear and plastic waste in coastal areas, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday. He announced guidelines for "One-Time Financial Support for Establishing Recycling Plants" while taking part in a beach clean-up drive at Juhu in Mumbai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to a note prepared by the ministry, the focus is on establishing fishing gear/net and marine plastic waste recycling facilities in the 12 Blue Flag-certified beaches -- which meet global environmental, educational, safety standards -- in the country.

One-time financial support will be given to set up 25 recycling units -- 13 for nylon fishing gear and 12 for plastic waste -- near Blue Flag beaches, the ministry said. New recycling units for plastic waste and fishing gear/nets are eligible if they have a valid permit, are located outside the Coastal Regulation Zone, and meet local regulations, it said.

Preference will be given to new plastic recycling units proposed to be optimally located closer to beaches, harbours, fishing hotspots, high tourist footfall areas, and other strategically important locations where no restrictions have been imposed by any government institution or body for setting up the unit. Priority will be given to registered fishermen's societies interested in establishing fishing gear or net recycling units.

The funding will come from the Central Pollution Control Board's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) funds, Environmental Compensation, and the Environmental Protection Fund, the ministry said.

The assistance will cover plant and machinery costs, but not land, civil works, or ongoing expenses. For plastic waste recycling units, the grant will be Rs 19 lakh per ton of production capacity or 40 per cent of the plant cost, with the upper limit of Rs 38 lakh.

For nylon fishing gear recycling units, the grant will be Rs 24 lakhs per ton of capacity or 40 per cent of the plant cost, with a maximum of Rs 48 lakh. The cost will be shared in a 40:60 ratio between the Central Pollution Control Board and the project proponent.

The ministry said that applicants must submit their request along with financial statements and land possession letter/lease agreement to their state pollution control board. The proposal will be reviewed by a state-level committee and, if approved, forwarded to a central committee for final evaluation. Upon approval, the funds will be released in four installments.

The guidelines also proposed an oversight mechanism to ensure the proper use of funds.