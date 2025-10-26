Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal receives ₹10 crore extortion threat; FIR lodged

Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday, said SDPO (Bettiah town) Vivek Deep

Press Trust of India Bettiah
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Senior BJP MP from Bihar, Sanjay Jaiswal, allegedly received an extortion call with the threat that his son would be killed if he did not cough up Rs 10 crore, police said on Sunday.

Jaiswal, who is currently the BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha, received the call on Friday, said SDPO (Bettiah town) Vivek Deep.

"The MP informed the police yesterday about two phone calls he received on Friday afternoon, just a few minutes apart. The caller had asked him to pay Rs 10 crore, failing which they would kill his son," he said.

"An FIR was lodged at the Town police station, and we are tracking down the caller," he said.

 

Jaiswal, the former Bihar BJP president, represents Pashchim Champaran in the Lok Sabha.

The SDPO said the caller appeared to be associated with a criminal gang, and there were no inputs to suggest that political rivalry may be behind the call.

"However, all angles will be probed in due course," he said.

Topics : India News BJP extortion case Police

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

