Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 2020 riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on Monday

2020 riots: SC to hear bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam on Monday

The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider in the UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria is likely to hear the matter.

The top court on September 22 had issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response.

The activists have moved the apex court challenging the Delhi High Court order passed on September 2.

The high court denied bail to nine people, including Khalid and Imam, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens could not be allowed.

 

Also Read

California crash

Florida truck crash sparks SC battle over immigrant driver licences

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Govt begins process to appoint new CJI as Justice BR Gavai nears retirement

B R Gavai

Courts are custodians of democracy, not just law interpreters: CJI Gavai

Supreme Court, SC

Govt initiates process to appoint new CJI; Justice Surya Kant next in line

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

Besides Khalid and Imam, those who faced bail rejection are Fatima, Haider, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi and Shadab Ahmed.

The bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different high court bench on September 2.

The high court said the Constitution affords citizens the right to protest and carry out demonstrations or agitations, provided they are orderly, peaceful and without arms, and such actions must be within the bounds of law.

While the high court said the right to participate in peaceful protests and to make speeches in public meetings was said to have been protected under Article 19(1)(a), and couldn't be blatantly curtailed, it observed the right was "not absolute" and "subject to reasonable restrictions".

"If the exercise of an unfettered right to protest were permitted, it would damage the constitutional framework and impinge upon the law and order situation in the country," the bail rejection order said.

Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The accused, who have denied all the allegations against them, have been in jail since 2020 and had moved the high court after a trial court rejected their bail pleas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stampede, Karur stampede, Tamil Nadu, Actor Vijay rally

CBI takes over Karur stampede probe that killed 41 at actor Vijay's rally

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Montha: Andhra govt prepares plan for relief, essential supplies

arrest

Maharashtra woman doctor's suicide: Sub-inspector, techie arrested

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi chokes as AQI hits 'very poor', govt eyes cloud seeding solution

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Uttarakhand to impose green tax on 'out-of-state' vehicles from Dec

Topics : Supreme Court Umar Khalid Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon