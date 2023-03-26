close

BJP will win more than 200 seats in MP Assembly polls, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of the year

Press Trust of India Bhopal
BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting

Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 1:18 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday said his party would win more than 200 out of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are set to be held at the end of the year.

He has arrived in the state capital to lay the foundation stone of a BJP office.

"The warm welcome accorded to me by the spirited BJP cadre shows we are going to more than 200 Assembly seats in MP," he said.

The 2018 elections in Madhya Pradesh threw up a hung Assembly, with the Congress emerging as the largest party with 114 seats in the 230-member House, while the BJP won on 109 seats.

However, the BJP got 41.02 per cent votes against the Congress' 40.89 per cent.

The Congress formed a government under Kamal Nath, which fell in March 2020 when MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister.

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

