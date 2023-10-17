close
Sensex (0.39%)
66428.09 + 261.16
Nifty (0.40%)
19811.50 + 79.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
6036.65 + 63.40
Nifty Midcap (0.35%)
40733.35 + 142.70
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44409.50 + 183.60
Heatmap

BofA profit up on higher interest income, surprise investment banking gain

The second-largest U.S. bank on Tuesday posted net income of $7.27 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. It rose from $6.58 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier

Bank of America beats Q1 profit estimates on strength in consumer lending

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bank of America's profit rose in the third quarter as it joined rivals in earning more from interest payments by its customers, while investment banking and trading fared better than expected.

The second-largest U.S. bank on Tuesday posted net income of $7.27 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. It rose from $6.58 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
 
BofA's investment banking and trading units managed to outperform Wall Street expectations as they reported higher revenue, bucking an industry-wide slump.
 
Meanwhile, lenders have seen their interest income swell as they had more room to charge customers higher rates on loans after the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs in its fight against inflation.
 
Bank of America's net interest income (NII) rose 4% in the third quarter to $14.4 billion.
 
Lending giants JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo also reported a surge in NII on Friday and raised their forecasts for the key metric.
 
Interest income across the sector has also been supported by Americans who have healthy household finances and continue to spend money using their credit cards despite a looming economic slowdown.

Also Read

Bajaj Auto zooms 5% to hit new high, tops Rs 5000 on BofA's double-upgrade

Paytm hits 52-week high; surges 20% in 6 days on BofA's 'buy' call

BofA Securities ups Nifty target to 20,500; sees markets get rerated

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

US recession 'imminent', time to book profits, says BofA Securities

Army to acquire eight landing attack craft for operations in creek areas

'Steps to curb pollution won't be effective till NCR states check sources'

How a heady mix of IPL & Kohli helped cricket secure 2028 LA Olympics berth

Excise policy case: SC reserves verdict on bail pleas of Manish Sisodia

Congress to EC: Book Amit Shah for 'provocative' comments in Chhattisgarh

Topics : BofA Investment Banking sector

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesSA vs NED LIVE SCORESame-Sex Marriage VerdictWhatsAppMumbai AirportCongress Manifesto for PollsVivo V29 Pro ReviewNarendra Modi

Elections 2023

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul GandhiECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

World Cup 2023

India to Bangladesh: Here are the top 6 upsets in ODI World Cup historyWorld Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

India News

NASA experts wanted India to share space technology, says ISRO chiefKarnataka raids: Rs 94 cr cash seized after I-T searches govt contractors

Economy News

Wholesale inflation rises to -0.26% in Sept, food inflation eases to 1.54%Fueling India's innovation engine
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon